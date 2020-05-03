Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

What Is the Wildest Production Interior Upholstery You've Encountered?

Max Finkel
Photo: Renault
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
We’ve all ridden in a car with weird upholstery. Maybe it was a pickup with the ripped bench seat covered in ratty blankets, or in a friend’s Mitsubishi, its buckets clad sheepskin seat covers. And while those are all.... choices that can be made, they’re not quite the same as production seats.

But the thing is, it’s not like cars don’t come down the line with insane aesthetic choices already applied to the seating inside. There was the Levi’s Edition AMC Gremlin with its denim-trimmed interior, the reclining seats in the original Renault Twingo were full of early ‘90s avant-garde cheer, and we can’t forget the whale-penis seats in the Dartz Prombron. It would simply be a material omission of fact.

But that can’t be everything. I’m sure there are some really terrible interior upholstery choices that manufacturers have made that I’m still not aware of. But you, Jalopnik commenters, almost certainly know about them. So what are they? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget the pictures. Seriously, it’s like the whole thing here.

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

