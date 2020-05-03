What Is the Wildest Production Interior Upholstery You've Encountered?

Photo : Renault

We’ve all ridden in a car with weird upholstery. Maybe it was a pickup with the ripped bench seat covered in ratty blankets, or in a friend’s Mitsubishi, its buckets clad sheepski n seat covers. And while those are all.... choices that can be made, they’re not quite the same as production seats.



But the thing is, it’s not like cars don’t come down t he line with insane aesthetic choices already applied to the seating inside. There was the Levi’s E dition AMC Gremlin with its denim-trimmed interior, t he reclining seats in the original Renault Twingo were full of early ‘90s avant-garde cheer, and we can’t forget the whale-penis seats in the Dartz Pr ombron. It would simply be a material omission of fact.

But that can’t be everything. I’m sure there are some really terrible interior upholstery choices that manufacturers have made that I’m still not aware of. But you, Jalopnik commenters, almost certainly know about them. So what are they? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget the pictures. Seriously, it’s like the whole thing here.