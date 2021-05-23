What Dumb Race Track Is On Your Bucket List?

Photo : Robert Laberge ( Getty Images )

Every so often, someone asks people to post their bucket list of races they’d like to attend, and for many folks, they’re a standard suite of events. The Indy 500. The Monaco Grand Prix. The Coca-Cola 600. The Bathurst 1000. The 24 Hours of Le Mans. I don’t want to know those, because those make sense. No. I want to know the dumbest or most obscure track or event that you’ve been dying to go to.

For me, my dream is seeing an IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway—a dream that seems like it now might be dead, considering the series doesn’t compete at the track anymore. While I do love my oval tracks and have had the longtime mission to one day attend every single oval track on the IndyCar schedule during the year—a dream that has been getting simpler, considering that the number of ovals has been getting whittled down each year.

But that’s not why I want to go to Iowa. No. I want to go because of a terrible promotional video made back in ye oldene dayse.

Yes. That is Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud wandering around in a corn field to promote the race. This was one of several videos my good friend Zooey sent me when she was trying to convince me that IndyCar deserved my attention. And it worked. As someone who was mostly just watching Formula One at the time, I simply could not believe that a race car series could let its drivers have fun.

So, that’s my Iowa story. That’s my dumb race track. I don’t want to see any other series at the track. Only IndyCar. Preferably while Newgarden and Pagenaud are still racing. Share yours.