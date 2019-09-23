Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

The word “dynamic” (See also: “dynamism”) has been appearing in car ads and press releases for so long and with such comical frequency that it’s almost like some kind of parody at this point.



In fact, it has been parodied in the form of... beer.

I know what I think dynamic means. I even Googled it so I can repeat what Merriam-Webster says it means if necessary. But I’m genuinely curious what you, the advertisement-consuming public, ascribe to this word without looking it up.

Can every car really be more dynamic than the last? That would seem to be the case if we took automotive marketing jargon at face value. And yet, even if they were, should we care?

Please, tell me: what does dynamic mean?

