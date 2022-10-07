Because you are all refined sophisticates, you likely already know that the Porsche 911 is the best car. I mean, that’s just been the case since 1963 and is an immutable fact. Among 911s, there is one model which stands above all others, and it’s the hardcore, driver-focused GT3.

The current-generation 992 GT3 is the best one yet, too, with a four-liter, 503 horsepower flat-six that revs to 9,000 rpm, an available six-speed manual transmission and a new double-wishbone front suspension, and I’ve got one for a week. Even better, it’s the Touring version without all the big wings, and I want to know what you want to know about it.

This particular GT3 Touring is interesting because it’s kind of a back-to-basics spec with very few options. It’s got a six-speed manual, the big gas tank, a nose-lift system, fancy headlights and tail lights, and that’s about it. It’s also got a sticker price of just a hair over $180,000, which isn’t exactly chump change but isn’t that much more than a well-optioned GTS model in the grand scheme of things.

Now, because it’s a 911, I’ll do all the typical 911 stuff in it, which includes using it like a normal-ass car, hauling things in the frunk, doing a long highway drive and caning the everloving crap out of it on Angeles Crest Highway. What I want to know is what other weird, niche questions you all might have about living with a GT3 Touring, and I’ll do my best to answer them.