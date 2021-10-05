Honda is giving its new Civic a bit of extra space and a longer roof with a hatchback variant. I’m going to drive the new hatch this week and see what’s cool and what’s not about it. What would you like to know about the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback?

Honda has been focusing on young car buyers with this new Civic. I mean, the prototype made its debut during a cringy Twitch stream of all places. A Type R is inbound, too!

The eleventh-generation car has shown itself to have a less polarizing exterior design with a pretty rad interior. But if you want more space than the sedan can offer then Honda might have just the thing with the Civic Hatchback.

Cargo room is up to 24.5 cubic feet in the hatch, which is a decent jump from the sedan’s 14.8 cubic feet. And where the sedan’s roof ends just past the door, the hatchback’s continues to the car’s tail. As we’ve noted before, the hatch comes in the same trims as the sedan, but with different names. It also calls for $1,200 over the sedan:

The base LX is CVT-only, with its 2.0L naturally aspirated four-cylinder pumping out the same 158 horsepower as the four-door. The Sport trim (starting at $25,115) keeps that same engine but backs it up with a six-speed manual transmission. For boost fanatics, the EX-L trim swaps out the 2.0L for a 1.5L turbo engine, bringing horsepower up to 180 but eliminating the six-speed. Those manual enthusiast, turbo-loving buyers will have to shell out for the top Sport Touring trim in order to get everything they want (at least until we get a new Si or Type R.)

Unfortunately, if you opt for a manual transmission in the Sport Touring trim you lose out on bright colors, instead getting stuck with white, black or grey.

Former Managing Editor Erin Marquis described the sedan as feeling sharper and more planted in turns, being more fun than you’d expect a normal Civic ought to be. She even found the CVT to be responsive.

I’ll soon get to see how the hatchback stacks up out in Michigan. What would you like to know about it?