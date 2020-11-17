Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Drive Free or Die
News

2022 Honda Civic Prototype: This Is It

smart
Mercedes Streeter
Filed to:honda
hondahonda civicPrototypes
Illustration for article titled 2022 Honda Civic Prototype: This Is It
Photo: Honda

When it comes to car reveals, automakers sometimes like trying things a little bit different. A recent example is BMW, which did a bizarre social media assault in a weird defense of a controversial design. Not to be outdone, Honda decided to reveal the new 2022 Civic through Twitch on their Head 2 Head channel.

The move somewhat makes sense to me, as more than half of Fortnite players are estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old. That’s give or take the prime age to buy a Honda Civic, right? The event was hosted by esports personality Rachel Seltzer and MonsterDface. It featured almost two hours of Fortnite gaming followed by a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Cordae. Throughout the night the announcers talked about Honda’s forays into the gaming world from Hearthstone to Forza.

But what we all came for—and I imagine why you are reading this—is the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype. This is it:

undefined
Photo: Honda
undefined
Photo: Honda
undefined
Photo: Honda
On one hand I applaud Honda for trying something different, on the other I feel the whole event was full of cringe. The whole thing kinda felt a lot like the “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids” meme, with Honda patting itself on the back for good measure. As some amusing icing on the cake, Cordae didn’t even seem to realize his interview was live for thousands of people.

Honda’s release says the Civic is due for arrival late spring 2021. The 11th generation Civic will use new airbag designs and a new version of Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE), which reportedly improves passenger and pedestrian protection.

I dig it. If the production version will look anything like the prototype then the new Civic is going to be pretty hot. I love the upscale interior as well, even if it seems ripped from Mazda’s interior design. We will report more details when we have them!

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Loves all types of vehicles!! Smart Fortwo (05, 08, 12, 16), International 3800, Volkswagen W8, Jetta TDI, Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

DISCUSSION

Daveinva
Daveinva

I... don’t hate it. FAR more mature than the last generation, thank Cthulhu.

Find it funny how the last generation looked better from the front, and horrible from 3/4 to rear, and this one at first glance is the precise opposite— the 3/4 and rear shots are handsome, but from the front, the rear slope lumps like an old Hyundai GT hatchback

Still hate the bolt-on flatscreens, though.