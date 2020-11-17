Photo : Honda

When it comes to car reveals, automakers sometimes like trying things a little bit different. A recent example is BMW, which did a bizarre social media assault in a weird defense of a controversial design. Not to be outdone, Honda decided to reveal the new 2022 Civic through Twitch on their Head 2 Head channel.



The move somewhat makes sense to me, as more than half of Fortnite players are estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old. That’s give or take the prime age to buy a Honda Civic, right? The event was hosted by esports personality Rachel Seltzer and MonsterDface. It featured almost two hours of Fortnite gaming followed by a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Cordae. Throughout the night the announcers talked about Honda’s forays into the gaming world from Hearthstone to Forza.

But what we all came for—and I imagine why you are reading this—is the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype. This is it:

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

On one hand I applaud Honda for trying something different, on the other I feel the whole event was full of cringe. The whole thing kinda felt a lot like the “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids” meme, with Honda patting itself on the back for good measure. As some amusing icing on the cake, Cordae didn’t even seem to realize his interview was live for thousands of people.

Honda’s release says the Civic is due for arrival late spring 2021. The 11th generation Civic will use new airbag designs and a new version of Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE), which reportedly improves passenger and pedestrian protection.



I dig it. If the production version will look anything like the prototype then the new Civic is going to be pretty hot. I love the upscale interior as well, even if it seems ripped from Mazda’s interior design . We will report more details when we have them!