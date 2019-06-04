Photo: Lamborghini

There have been and are more versions of the Lamborghini Huracán than I can keep track of, but I do know that the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo will replace the LP610-4. I’m going to drive it this week, so what do you want to know about it?

To give you the numbers first: It’s powered by a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10. It makes a claimed 640 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque and can apparently hit 62 mph from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds.

It also has something called Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, which supposedly controls the car’s “dynamic behavior” by anticipating the next moves of the driver to perfect driving dynamics. I’ll be attempting to figure out what the hell this all means when I’m there because all I have to work with currently is a bunch of PR babble. Also, there’s rear-wheel steering, which should feel great on the track.

How much for this more powerful and more advanced Huracán, you ask? Lamborghini suggests that you pay $261,274 for it, which is so, so much money.

Anyway, ask away!