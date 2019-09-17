Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

This is the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package. Yes, it’s got a reeeeeeeally long name. Thankfully, all you need to remember is this is the most powerful version of the four-cylinder turbo EcoBoost Mustang you can get. Or, in other words, it’s the one you want.



I’m here in California for the car’s launch this week. I haven’t driven it yet, but I’m pretty stoked about it. I’ve always thought the four-cylinder Mustang was a great idea with good power output—you don’t need a loud V8 to enjoy a sports car—and there’s no reason why a sportier version should be any worse.

As a quick recap, the High Performance Package ups the horsepower by 20 to make 330 HP through the use of a performance cylinder head, a bigger radiator and a larger twin-scroll compressor. There are also larger front brakes, brake cooling ramps, a spoiler, a shorter rear axle and 19-inch aluminum wheels. An optional Handling Pack also gives you MagneRide damping, a rear sway bar and Pirelli P Zero tires.

All in all, you could build your four-banger Mustang up to something pretty sweet. I’m here to see if it can hold a candle to the V8 car, which I love.

What do you want to know about it?