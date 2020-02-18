Drive Free or Die.
What Do You Want To Know About The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette?

Kristen Lee
Photo: Chevrolet
It’s happening, you guys. We’re finally able to go touch, poke, drive and lick the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette for real this week. It’s going to be like meeting Bigfoot. What do you want to know about it?

Arguably the automotive industry’s biggest urban legend, we’ve covered the new, mid-ship ‘Vette from every angle we could possibly find, examining its front-axle lift, dyno test, forward visibility, noise and lack of chrome wheels, to name a few.

We looked into its standard features, customizable VIN and lamented how it won’t get a a manual transmission. I found that I really like the interior. We were all stoked that it would start at under $60,000—as an American sports car should.

So. The drive happens this week. What are you questions? Should we try and stick our hands in vents? Our bodies in trunks? Drop ‘em down below. You know how this works.

Kristen Lee

Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.

