What Do You Want To Know About The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette?

Photo : Chevrolet

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

It’s happening, you guys. We’re finally able to go touch, poke, drive and lick the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette for real this week. It’s going to be like meeting Bigfoot. What do you want to know about it?



Arguably the automotive industry’s biggest urban legend, we’ve covered the new, mid-ship ‘Vette from every angle we could possibly find, examining its front-axle lift, dyno test, forward visibility, noise and lack of chrome wheels, to name a few.

Advertisement

We looked into its standard features, customizable VIN and lamented how it won’t get a a manual transmission. I found that I really like the interior. We were all stoked that it would start at under $60,000—as an American sports car should.

So. The drive happens this week. What are you questions? Should we try and stick our hands in vents? Our bodies in trunks? Drop ‘em down below. You know how this works.