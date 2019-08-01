Image: Chevrolet

When we heard that the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette would start at under $60,000, we were impressed. Especially since we were a bit concerned that the vehicle would cost over six figures. Now Chevy’s released its order guide showing the equipment that the sub-$60,000 car comes with. Let’s take a look.



No, if you were worried (or hopeful, depending upon your perspective) that the base Corvette would come with hubcap-adorned steel wheels, cloth seats, and drum brakes, fear not: Even though the standard 1LT-trim Vette doesn’t get heated seats, the base GT1 seats are eight-way power leather buckets (shown below). Plus, there’s dual-zone climate control; an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Near Field Communication; and a Bose 10-speaker audio system.

On top of those, there’s a high-definition backup camera with park assist (handy, since there’s an engine right behind you), a 12-inch gauge cluster display, keyless ignition and entry, Near Field Communication, remote start, valet mode, power windows with automatic up/down, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated manual-folding but power-adjustable side mirrors, and a power leather-wrapped tilting and telescoping steering wheel.

The base 2020 Corvette also comes with a stainless steel exhaust system, 19-inch silver aluminum wheels with 245/35ZR19 all-season tires up front, and 20-inch wheels with 305/30/ZR20s out back. The brakes are four-wheel discs with 12.6-inchers up front and 13.3-inchers out back, and there’s a standard mechanical limited-slip diff in the rear to manage how the 6.2-liter small-block Chevy V8—which is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission—gets its power gets to the road.

In case you’re curious, Chevy also offers the 2LT and 3LT trims. We don’t know pricing for those, but suffice it to say that it will be above 60 large in both cases. The 2LT trim adds a head-up display; power-folding mirrors; power bolstering and lumbar adjustment for the heated and vented seats; wireless charging; a heated steering wheel; Navigation; a Bose 14-speaker audio system; Performance Data Recorder; rear camera mirror; memory package; curb view camera; blind-spot monitoring; and rear cross-traffic alert.

Lastly, there’s the 3LT, which—in addition to offering more interior color options than either the 1LT and 2LT—gets GT2 seats with Napa Leather and “Carbon-Fiber trim” paired with a custom “leather-wrapped interior” with suede on the upper sections and leather on the lower doors.

You can check out the full order guide here, and take a look at the optional equipment as well. Among those options is the Z51 Performance Package, with its 13.6 inch front rotors, 13.8-inch rear rotors, performance exhaust with various modes, electronic limited-slip differential, heavy-duty cooling system, and more. Because as nice as interior gadgets are, let’s be honest, all we care about are the performance options.