There are a few things all cars have in common: they all have wheels, they all have some kind of steering implement and they all have seats. So you’d hope that every automaker would have just about nailed down the basics by now, right? Wrong.



While luxurious car companies like Bentley are proudly showcasing new models with “the most advanced car seat ever,” or whatever its claiming the new back-sweat-sensing chair is, other car makers are struggling to keep up. In fact, some automakers have ignored the niceties altogether and are just fitting our cars with spring-laden torture devices that can ruin any half decent road trip.

So, with all of that said, what car have you clambered into over the years and thought, “good God, this is the most uncomfortable seat I’ve ever sat in?”

Perhaps you hate the front middle seat in the Honda FR-V, where you’re cramped in between a driver, passenger, and a gear shifter and parking brake. Not a nice place to be. Or maybe, the rear passenger seats in the Jeep Wrangler leave you cramped and uncomfortable as you trek out into the wilderness?

But what about drivers’ seats? One of three major points of contact you have between yourself and the car you’re piloting. What should be an unobtrusive place for concentration and comfort isn’t always that way.

Some of the cloth-covered seats you might find in Toyotas of old leave little to be desired, and I’ve driven some pretty janky Vauxhalls that have levels of customization that range from “passable” to “painful” with just the finest of margins.

So with all of that in mind, what would be your pick for the worst seat you’ve ever sat on in any car? Take to the comments section below to let us know your thoughts and we’ll round up some of the top picks in a slideshow we can all enjoy.

