What Car From Movies or TV Would Make a Great Daily Driver?

There have been some great movie cars over the years. There are icons like the Delorean from Back to the Future, James Bond’s endless stream of Aston Martins, and the Batmobile. And let’s not forget all those famous motors from the small screen too, like Walter White’s Pontiac Aztek or the Ford Capri driven by The Professionals.



But if you had to pick one of these famous cars to live with, what would you go for? That’s what we want to find out today, so we’re asking you what car from film or TV would make the best daily driver?

You could opt for something iconic, like the Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey And The Bandit. But, if you do that, you might have to leave the kids and luggage at home when you take a road trip. Or, maybe you like the idea of driving ‘round in the Bluesmobile for the rest of your days?

Advertisement

If you like your famous cars with a little more practicality, what about the excellent 1997 BMW 750iL Bond drives in Tomorrow Never Dies? Or how about the van from The A-Team? That’s got plenty of space for all your hopes and dreams in the back.

For me, it’s a toss-up between Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine, which would obviously make for a great adventure van, or the exquisite Ford Escort driven by The Family in Fast & Furious 6. It’s an excellent little MK I RS1600, which is finished in electric blue with a few race-ready accessories. It’s utterly wonderful.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

But they’re just my picks, what would you go for? Head to the comments section below to let us know what car from film or TV you think would make the best daily driver. We’ll round up some of the best responses in a slideshow on Mon day.