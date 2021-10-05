If collectible cars are the models that people keep on the road or in good running condition way past their normal service lives, the cars that aren’t collectibles are those that drivers w on’t see any reason to hold onto, cars that will almost certainly become scrap one day. Cars that may have been useful when modern, but were never memorable.



Advertisement

What car being sold today do you think is destined for the crusher ?

This is clearly the opposite of our question from Monday, but it’s also a clarification of a question from last week. When I asked what cars were headed for the crusher, I wasn’t asking which cars were going to be cancelled soon. I was asking what cars are so unloveable that nobody would ever think about trying to keep them on the road once the lease period ends.



For example, is someone really going to drive the tires off a 2008 Dodge Avenger, then rebuild its suspension and keep it around for Sunday drives, put it under a Mopar car cover in their garage? I mean, is there any collectibility in a perfectly usable, but bland American sedan from the aughts? Well, maybe!



The following was a helpful comment from one reader, explaining the problem with the prompt:

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off CLIQ Portable Camping Chair Great for tailgating!

Provides comfort & convenience when out and about. Buy for $90 at StackSocial

The idea here is to name cars that that not a lot of people are going to keep, like that that ’08 Avenger or one of the more boring “German luxury sedans.” Shoutout to Axial for being one of the few who understood the assignment.



Now apply that to current-generation cars and maybe put on your flame suit. W hat do you think? What new model is a crusher car, rather than a collector car? What car being sold today is not a future collectible?