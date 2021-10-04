If the combustion car hasn’t peaked, it’s cresting towards an end, now that battery-electric vehicles are emerging as the industry’s next step. That doesn’t mean there aren’t collectible ICE cars out there. Far from it! The models here represent the culmination of decades of improvement for internal combustion.
Of course, some current electric cars are also found in here because they’re important machines in their own right. These are some the cars that will have seen us through the transition from ICE to EVs, and I think that makes them future collectibles — even if their batteries will likely be dead in a decade or so.
We asked readers what current cars will be collectibles in the future, and these were their answers:
Tesla Model S
I’m torn. My problem is that I can’t see any of today’s cars being really roadworthy in 50 years.
The issue is the electronics. We can’t make those parts today since they are out of date, how in the hell can we make them in 2071 when we have to replace the 50 year old parts in the cars of today ?
ASSUMING there are 2021 cars in 100 point show condition in 2071, there is one obvious collectors car. The fit and finish issues of today will be fixed by restorers. And this car will be in the history books as either the first fully developed real car of a major manufacturer, or the Tucker 48 on steroids.
Submitted by: hoser68, among others
Acura NSX
NSX
The obvious choices are the C8 Corvette, V8 Mustangs, V8 Camaros, Hellcat Charger/Challenger, the Challenger/Mustang/Camaro with the manual, the Ford GT, Civic Type R, Mazda MX5, Nissan GTR, Acura NSX and the Lotus Elise/Exige/Evora...
Submitted by: SennaMP4, Manwhich - now Keto-Friendly
Lexus LC
Y’all didn’t read the question very carefully, haha. The question is “What car being sold today will be a future collectible?” A V10 M5 (which was last sold new over a decade ago) or an R34 Skyline doesn’t qualify, especially as the latter of which is already a collectible.
I would say the Lexus LC, in both coupe and cabriolet format, is a future collectible. Most people agree that it’s great-looking and the pinnacle of Lexus design, and resale value will end up being twice as high as that of—say—an S-Class Coupe or 8 Series, within the decade.
If my household could afford to spend that kind of money on something so impractical, I’d have myself one in Nori Green. Yum.
Submitted by: Kyree
Toyota GR Yaris
GR Yaris. Only 24 more years till it’s mine
Submitted by: RedRaiderEducator
Fiat Abarth 595
Fiat Abarth
I came to post this. The sound of the exhaust alone would make it worth a mint when all other cars are electric.
(This is a different car sold in markets outside the U.S., but I’d say it counts.)
Submitted by: Minardi, Montreal-CarGuy
Ford Fiesta ST
Inevitably, it’s the stuff the youths today want but can’t have for whatever reason, or stuff they can have and will retain positive memories of. May I propose a car that hits both boxes: the Ford Fiesta ST.
Memories? Owners of the previous generation are some of the most obsessive and enthusiastic fans. Unobtainable? It’s certainly not sold in North America, giving it the “one that got away” energy collectibles crave.
Submitted by: Citric
Ram TRX
Ram TRX and Raptor R.
C8 Z06.
992 GT3.
CT5 Blackwing.
Basically anything that can be considered the pinnacle of gasoline performance before we tip into the abyss.
Submitted by: V10omous
Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Toyota Corolla Hatchback Manual. It may be the last manual, factory economy hatch. It’s the closest thing to the 80s/90s CRXs, etc. which are currently hot.
Submitted by: emilminty drives an E30 and a 200SX
Mazda Miata
Miata is always the answer or any convertible since they haven’t felt the threat of extinct since the 70's.
Submitted by: TheDriveress
Rimac Nevera
Hmmm... cars on sale today that will be collectable in the future.
The obvious choices are the C8 Corvette, V8 Mustangs, V8 Camaros, Hellcat Charger/Challenger, the Challenger/Mustang/Camaro with the manual, the Ford GT, Civic Type R, Mazda MX5, Nissan GTR, Acura NSX and the Lotus Elise/Exige/Evora.
The electric Evija will also be collectible due to it being Lotus’ first BEV, the ultra high performance and the low numbers produced (limited to 130 units). And the high end European performance cars such as those from Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari will become collectibles by default by varying degrees. The stuff that Rimac is producing will likely be especially collectible. The new Nevera production is starting at the end of this year.
The stuff from BMW, Mercedes and VAG might have some collectible individual models, but not become collectible by default since many are mundane, nothing-special models produced in high numbers.
And for some less obvious choices... The Tesla Model S/X, the Mustang Mach E, Lexus RC F, Lexus LX (the luxury Land Cruiser), the Corolla hatchback with the manual, Ford Bronco, Fiat 124 Spider, Infiniti Q60 coupe, the Blackwing Cadillacs and Hyundai Veloster.
If I had to pick ONE car guaranteed to be highly collectible, it will be the Rimac Nevera. These will be produced in very low volumes at a very high price, they look nice and have ultra high performance. And that’s a recipe for any/all units built being cared for in most cases. And even in cases where one of them gets severely damaged, they are valuable enough to be worth restoring/rebuilding.
And if I had to pick an *attainable* collectible/classic car, then it would be the C8 Corvette.
Submitted by: Manwhich - now Keto-Friendly
Chevrolet Corvette (C8)
[...] I also wonder if the base C8 will do well? It could be the last of the pushrod V8s (in a Corvette at least) so maybe that makes it special in it’s own way.
Submitted by: James Dunker, V10omous, and Manwhich - now Keto-Friendly, among others
Lotus Emira
I’d say Lotus Emira.
might be the last mid engine RWD manual ICE sportscar
Submitted by: puninhouser
Honda Civic Type-R
Compared to the boring styling of the 11th gen Civic, the 10th gen Type-R to me will be worth a few bananas in the future.
