For one of the final times this Summer, it’s a Monday. So, instead of asking you all something negative, I figured it would be cool to switch things up. Today, we’re choosing good vibes.

That’s why we want to know what car always puts a smile on your face. Life’s too short to be miserable all the time! Your choice can really be for any reason. Do you think it’s a cute li’ l guy? Do you love the way a car drives? How about the way it sounds? Does it make the hair on the back of your neck stand up when it goes by? If you’re really lucky, the car that always puts a smile on your face is your own car.

For me, the vehicle that always puts a smile on my face is a red second-generation Dodge Ram 2500… for obvious reasons (read: Twister rocks). You guys may not agree with my choice, but that’s OK ! I won’t judge you for not acknowledging how excellent the movie is. OK , maybe I will, but don’t worry about it.

As always, don’t just say “1993 Chevy Caprice.” Tell the class why the 1993 Chevy Caprice puts a smile on your face whenever you see it. Get detailed folks! No boring answers. I’m not here to yack on your yum. You just gotta tell us why you think one of the world’s most boring vehicles puts a smile on your face.

Share what makes you happy down below. I’ll be back tomorrow to discuss. Remember, be happy. Have fun with it, and let your friends on here know why you chose the answer you gave.

Folks, I really just want to know what makes you happy.