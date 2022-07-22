Twister is a movie that has lived rent free in my head since I was three years old in 1999. It was the first movie I ever purchased: a VHS copy from a second hand store. I think I still have it around here somewhere.

Anyway, none of that is really important. What is important is the fact that Twister actually the greatest car commercial of all time, and it certainly worked on me.

I know I’m not the only one. Jalopnik’s own Steve DaSilva and I agree on literally two things: Twister is an awesome fuckin’ movie, and the red Dodge Ram 2500 hero car is one of the most badass vehicles ever to grace a screen.

The product placement in Twister is nothing short of shocking, but it’s so cool looking that it doesn’t matter. Every single scene with a car makes it look like the most bad-ass world conquering vehicle to every be produced... especially if it was a Chrysler product. So, sit back, relax and see exactly why Twister is the greatest car commercial ever produced.