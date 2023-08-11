What Automotive Trend Do You See Dying In The Next Few Years?

Automotive trends come and go like waves in the ocean. Sometimes they’re interesting or unique enough to spread around until everyone is doing. Often there are good intentions behind them, like LED daytime running lights, which are pretty much a natural evolution of the regular halogen daytime running light with a bit of style added in. Other times, they’re just flat dumb or pointless. Like four door coupe SUVs, truck light bars as bright as a neutron star and faux exhaust outlets.

Advertisement

One of the more alarming trends that has seemed to get worse over the years are huge wheel sizes on production cars. It has been a thing outside of automotive companies for years. Twenty-inch wheels used to be the maximum for a while, which is why companies like Dub Wheels became popular in the early and late 2000s. But in the last five to seven years, wheel sizes have gotten even bigger , and honestly, it needs to stop. It’s not unusual to see 21-inch wheels on an SUV with 22s as an option. GM is pushing the boundaries with insanely massive 24-inch wheels on the upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ and Chevy Silverado EV. We’re on a path where s ooner or later there are going to be donk wheels available from the factory.

Now we ask you: Given the tons of trends there are out there, what trends do you see dying out of the next few years? Let us know in the comments.