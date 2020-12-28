Drive Free or Die
What Are Your Automotive New Years Resolutions?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Air-cooled Porsche 911
Photo: Rory Carroll

I’ve had the 911 above since maybe 2007. When I bought it it was a tired old sports car and I drove the wheels off it, keeping it running on a shoestring budget. Around 2010, it became a “project car” sitting in storage for a while before undergoing what I’ve described as a “refurb, “clean up,“just some bushings and brackets, and any number of silly euphemisms over the past several years. The truth is, it’s ballooned into something short of a restoration —I’m not touching anything cosmetic but I have slowly, stupidly, stumbled into the web of “doing almost everything else.”

There was a period in 2015-2017 where I made a ton of progress, usually with the help of Wesley Wren and some of the other Autoweek guys. Then progress slowed as being a Dad became my primary interest. But I’ve been chipping away and I’m very close to having a running, driving car right now. As a matter of fact, my plan was to drive it to Luftgekühlt in North Carolina before that event got Covid-canceled.

I’m currently between garages, so the 911 is stuffed into a little rented space at the moment. But my resolution, my solemn promise to you Jalops is that I will drive that stupid car this summer. (Feel free to harass me in the comments and on Twitter/IG until you see it moving under its own power.)

There’s a vaccine out, which means maybe 2021 won’t be totally canceled. So what about you? What’s your resolution? Finally get out to a DE event? Get your own project car up and running? Clean out the garage? Maybe find a way to buy something interesting, learn to wrench and fall into the depths of a decade-long project car hell that consumes untold amounts of cash and time while making you feel guilty all the time? What’s your New Year’s Resolution?

Rory Carroll

Jalopnik EIC '48 Willys CJ-2A, '84 Porsche 911, '15 VW GTI, '07 Lexus GX 470.

cimjr
Ermahgerd!

Do all the things I had on my resolutions list last year.