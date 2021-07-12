Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

We are slowly (very slowly) going back to life before the pandemic and its lockdowns. A lot of us are on the road again, back to our commutes, and that means back to old driving habits — both good and bad. That prompts the following question: What are the worst habits you see on the road?



I think, for me, it’s something that’s annoyed me for years, and it’s still a problem and I honestly don’t think it will ever not be a problem. I’m talking about smartphones.

You hear it all the time, Don’t Text And Drive, #ITCANWAIT, and in a bunch of other slogans that are somehow generated by Big Telecom to help stave off regulation , but the idea behind the cheesy messages is still valid. The idea is that smartphones are a black hole for your brain and they will suck up your attention span into their event horizon.

I try to limit my use to basic things like music selection or navigation, but even then, both of those tasks are still a little hazardous when you’re operating a big piece of machinery that’s moving very fast among a group of other machines that are just as big, and just as fast.

My nightmare is one day looking up from my smartphone because I had to put on that one song from Steely Dan (that Siri wouldn’t recognize,) and rear ending someone on the highway.

And yet I still see drivers on their smartphones every time I drive. I see drivers on their phones when the light is green. I see drivers on their phones when they’re cruising in a parking lot, and I see drivers on their phones on the damn highway. You can see them full-on phone browsing, with their head tilted down and to the side when we’re doing seventy on the interstate.

It absolutely terrifies me, and I think it’s probably one of the big bad habits that many drivers have. Smartphones aren’t our only bad habit, but it’s one I thought we would have solved by now. What about you? What are the worst habits you see on the road?

