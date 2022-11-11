America has made some pretty decent cars over the years. Things like the iconic Ford GT, the Dodge Charger, and even the Ram TRX – all good cars for very different reasons. But, did you know that not all of these models were offered to other countries? American drivers kept some of them all for themselves, so people overseas never even got a chance .



This feels unfair. So while I sit here imagining what it must be like to ride in the back of a suicide-door-equipped Lincoln Continental, I wondered what American-made vehicles you think the rest of the world should have had a chance to experience?

Now obviously, there’s always going to be some weird European who thinks a Silverado is the perfect car to import into their tiny Italian town. But we don’t want the one-offs and oddities. We want to hear your picks for cars that should have been sold by their manufacturers in other countries.

Advertisement

And you’ve got a lot of cars to choose from, as American automakers have been keeping cars exclusively for their American buyers for years now!

Maybe, like me, you think that the Lincoln Continental should have gone head to head with the best luxury sedans Germany had to offer on a global stage. Sure, it found a home in China, but let me drive one on the British country lanes I grew up around.

G/O Media may get a commission Nom Nom Nom Nom Take 50% off your two-week trial.

Veterinary Nutritionist-backed food—for your dog. Just like you feel better when you eat better, your pup will enjoy a shinier coat and more energy in time. Buy at Nom Nom Advertisement

Or perhaps you think the world would be a better place if more people could experience the feeling you get behind the wheel of a Bronco Raptor. Whatever American car you think should have been sold all around the world, we want to know.

Head to the comments section below and let us know which models you think the rest of the world should have got. We’ll round up some of the top answers in a slideshow on Monday.