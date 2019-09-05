Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: /DRIVE on NBC Sports (YouTube)

Above, you’ll see beloved Jalopnik editor emeritus Mike Spinelli flipping a monster truck, as one does. It can only mean one thing. /DRIVE on NBC Sports is back and kicking for its sixth season!

Together, hosts Alex Roy, Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, Zack Klapman and I delve into the most fun, quirky and exciting aspects of car culture. We poke around New York City (the city that seemingly hates cars), check out some monster trucks, pay tribute to IMSA, mess around with electric cars, explore AMG (a subject close to my own heart) and take a road trip.

The show will air on NBC Sports starting this weekend. Got the blues that summer is over and we’re all back at work or school? Let us take your mind off things.

Here’s the episode schedule:

Episode 1/season premiere: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Episode 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, midnight ET

Episode 3: Wednesday, Sept. 18 3:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6/season finale: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

It’s a little bit random, I know. But if you keep this post handy, you won’t miss the episodes when they air. I know how much you like to stay ahead of the game.

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer. Get ready!