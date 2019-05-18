Image: AP Images

The most important racing going on this weekend is actually qualifying. We’ve got qualifying for the Indy 500, where Fernando Alonso admits he’s nervous about being bumped. And over in Germany, the myriad factory-backed GT3 teams on site will race 6 hours to see where they qualify for the 24 hour race next month. I’m going to give the W Series another shot this morning, I hope they have worked out the kinks in their streaming service.

IndyCar Qualifications For The 103rd Indianapolis 500



From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana



Qualifications Day 1 AM - 11 AM Saturday on NBC Sports Gold

Qualifications Day 1 PM - 5 PM Saturday on NBC Sports Network

Last Row Qualifying - Noon Sunday on NBC

Fast 9 Qualifying - 1:15 PM Sunday on NBC

24 Hours of Nurburgring Qualification Race (6 hours)

From the Nurburgring in Germany

4:15 AM Sunday right here!

Super Formula Autopolis

From Ōita Prefecture, Japan

Midnight tonight right here!

SRO America GT World Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

From Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada



Race 1 - 2:10 PM Saturday live streaming

Race 2 - 10:10 AM Sunday live streaming

MotoGP French GP

From Le Mans, France



7:55 AM on Bein Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Series All-Star Race



From Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, North Carolina



6 PM Saturday on Fox Sports 1

W Series Race 2

From Circuit Zolder in Belgium



10:30 AM Saturday - Live streaming on Facebook and Twitter

All times in EST.