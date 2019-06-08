Image: Formula One on Twitter

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what's going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place.



I’m still coming down from the high that was last weekend’s wide variety of racing, and can’t wait to watch some of the incredible racing going on all around the world this weekend. Here in the US we have sports cars and stock cars and IndyCar’s third race in as many weeks, plus some mega open wheel racing in a couple other countries.

Formula One Canadian Grand Prix

From Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec, Canada



2PM Sunday on ABC

IndyCar DXC Technology 600

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas



8PM Saturday on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Firekeepers Casino 400

From Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

2PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series LTI Printing 250

From Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan

1:30PM Saturday on Fox Sports 1

W Series Race 3

From Misano CIrcuit in Misano, Italy



10AM Saturday on the W Series Facebook and Twitter pages

SRO America GT Sonoma Race

From Sonoma Raceway from Sonoma, California



5:45 PM Saturday on Live Stream - Race 1

2:15 PM Sunday on Live Stream - Race 2

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!