Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



The thing I’m most excited about this weekend is the Formula E season-ender in New York City. This double-header weekend will decide the champion from eight mathematically eligible drivers. It’s so wide open, and literally anything could happen. But if that’s not your bag, there’s Formula One in blighty, IndyCar in Tronn-o, World Superbike on the west coast, and Super Formula to check out. Can’t wait!

ABB FIA Formula E New York City E-Prix



From New York, New York



4PM Saturday on Fox - Race 1

3:30PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1 - Race 2

Formula One British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, UK



7:10AM Sunday on ESPN 2

Super Formula Round 4 Fuji

From Fuji Speedway, Oyama, Japan

1AM Sunday Live Streaming Right Here!

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Quaker State 400

From Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky



7:30PM on NBC Sports Network

IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto

From Toronto, Ontario, Canada



3PM Sunday on NBC Sports Network

Blancpain Sprint Series Zandvoort

From Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Live right now for the final half-hour.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

