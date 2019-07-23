Though I keep him chained to his basement at all times so he can turn out sweet, sweet car content on his Coleco Adam, our own Jason Torchinsky somehow managed to write a book. It’s called Robot, Take the Wheel: The Road to Autonomous Cars and the Lost Art of Driving, and it’s about our maybe-autonomous car future. We’re throwing a party in New York tonight to celebrate and we still have a few slots left, so come hang out if you’re around!

I’m clearly biased when I say this, because I like Jason a lot, but Robot, Take the Wheel is a fun, colorful, level-headed examination of how we might get around in the future—and a briefing on the history of human transportation in general.

If you care about cars, technology and what’s next for folks who love to drive, you should check it out.

And tonight Team Jalopnik is doing a launch party at our Times Square headquarters, a party you’re invited to. We have 100 spots total and about 25 of them left as of this writing, so if you want to come, now’s the time to let us know. It’s free! You just have to RSVP.

Here are the details!

Where: Jalopnik HQ , 1540 Broadway, 28th Floor New York NY 10036

When: Tuesday, July 23, 6:30 p.m.

How: RSVP here.

We’ll have snacks, beer and wine too!

Hope to see you there. If you know any robots, invite them too.