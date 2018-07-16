Screenshot: DRMBROTHERS (YouTube)

Say you’re a fan of hooning modified Porsche 911s. You have an abandoned Air Force base available to you. And you just really, really loved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4. What do you do?

Well, you hoon the shit out of the 911, for starters. The car featured in this video was described to me as “a 997 BBi Street Cup known as ‘Project Swan.’” According to the video’s caption, it has a 9,000-rpm redline, 3.8-liter flat-six that makes over 850 horsepower through a sequential gearbox. I think it began its life as a Porsche 911 Turbo? It’s unclear.

Anyway, the driver, David Rawberts, screams the thing through an abandoned base in Victorville, California, while collecting letters to spell out “SKATE.” If you’ve played Pro Skater 4, then this is a challenge that you should be familiar with.

It’s not every day that you can relive video game moments in real-life with a fiercely modified car. I’m over here if anyone wants to storyboard some Dead or Alive 4 tributes.