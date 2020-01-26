Wayne Taylor Racing Brings Home Their Third Win In Four Years At Daytona, Back To Back Wins For BMW

Photo : AP

With Kamui Kobayashi behind the wheel, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac brought home another win for the team at Daytona this year, keeping Cadillac’s record at the IMSA season opener at a cool four-for-four since 2017.



With five and a half liters of V8 behind him in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, Kobayashi was able to eke out a win of a little more than a minute ahead of Mazda’s two-liter-powered RT24-P which started in pole position. Another Cadillac driven by João Barbosa, Sebastien Bourdais, and Loic Duval rounded out the podium, finishing about twenty seconds after the Mazda.

With only five caution periods over the course of the 24-hour race, the top finishers were able to set a record for distance covered at 833 laps.

In the LMP2 category, Dragonspeed took home the prize in their Oreca 07, beating out the second-place PR1 Mathiasen team by more than an entire lap.

We were all interested to see what would happen in the GTLM category with the Chevrolet C8.Rs making their Daytona debut this year. Unfortunately for Chevrolet, the new Corvette was only able to manage a fourth-place finish, with Jesse Krohn taking home a win for BMW’s “ Big” M8 GTE in the #24 car and the Porsche 911 RSR duo taking second and third.

Rounding things out, the GTD category was taken by Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan taking first, another Huracan taking second for GRT Magnus, and an Audi R8 in third for WRT Speedstar.

It’s exciting that endurance racing is back for 2020 and we’ll be covering the rest of the season starting with the 12 Hours of Sebring in late March.