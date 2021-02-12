Watching Audi Build The E-Tron GT Is Deeply Satisfying

Gif : YOUCAR / YouTube ( Other

Audi is extremely proud of its new E-Tron GT. It shows in its flashy premiere for the pretty grand tourer. It also shows in a Neckarsulm, Germany, factory tour video that Audi released this week. The production process is incredibly detailed and includes checking panel gaps by hand. Overall, it’s just satisfying to watch.

As we’ve mentioned before, the E-Tron GT is like a cheaper, more comfortable Porsche Taycan. And with the RS version’s 590 horsepower and 612 lb-ft coming from dual motors, it’s probably going to be good fun, too. I personally even dig the E-Tron GT’s looks more than the Taycan. Now we also know a bit about how the thing is built, too!

YouTube channel YOUCAR posted a clipped version of that factory tour Friday showing the cars getting built. It’s a lot like an episode of How It’s Made without any voiceovers.

One thing I like in the video is Audi’s attention to panel gaps. Many manufacturers fall victim to comically bad panel gaps from time to time. While most manufacturers will make sure panel gap is in spec, sometimes cars will still get delivered with poorly aligned panels. Throw any manufacturer’s name into a web search followed by “panel gaps” and you’ll see many unfortunate and sometimes amusing stories of car parts that could be aligned better by a child. Even Audi owners complain about gaps.

But it is really nice to see the attention to detail down to how well the windshield lines up with the A-pillar.

Screenshot : YOUCAR / YouTube

I also really like this shot of the camera flying through a shell.

Gif : YOUCAR / YouTube

Of course, I know some of you will be joking in the comments about Audi’s reliability and annoying difficulty to service, well, anything yourself. But hey, at least your car will look beautiful on the side of the road while you wait for the tow truck!

I think YOUCAR’s whole video’s worth a watch if you’re into the sights and sounds of cars being built.

