Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: @mattwhitlockPM on Twitter

When Officer Friendly pulls in behind you, your heartrate skyrockets, you start sweating, and you look for a place to pull over, right? If you’re this genius on two-wheeled transport, where others see a Mercedes Gelandewagen about to pull out of a sideroad, you see an opportunity.

And of course Twitter responds with the only way to make this more entertaining?