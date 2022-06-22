Drivers on an interstate in Florida had to dodged the twisted metal of a smashed Chevy van and chunks of concrete suddenly raining down after a car carrier struck an overpass over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday on Interstate 595 in Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale and a good chunk of the Everglades. A family on their way to brunch caught the crash on dash cam, according to ABC Local 10:

The white van appears to be hoisted up too high before it crashed into the overpass and came crashing down onto the roadway. “Boom. There was a cloud of dust, it looked like the whole thing exploded,” said Brian McConnell, who witnessed the crash. Other drivers had to swerve away to avoid being hit by debris. “It was chaos,” McConnell said. “It happened in a split second.”﻿

The gray Toyota, that was following closely behind the hauler, crashed into the Chevy Express van after the vehicle was knocked into the roadway. Other drivers on the 595 managed to avoid the wreckage and falling chunks of concrete. Incredibly no one was injured in the crash and the overpass has already been repaired as it was under construction at the time of the crash. Tickets were issued, according to ABC10.

This certainly isn’t the first bridge-vehicle collision to result in a spectacular explosion of automotive bits. This bridge crash was many magnitudes more life-threatening and less charming than our old favorite, the gone-but-not-forgotten low-ass 11-foot-8 bridge (aka the Can Opener) which was claiming a vehicle a week sometimes before it finally got adjusted up to 12 feet, 4 inches. The excessive amount of warnings signs and an extra eight inches still aren’t enough to keep the Can Opener from slicing off unwary truck tops however. The most recent crash occurred June 14, just a week ago.