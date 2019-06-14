It's The Car Time We recap the big car news of the week and talk about some crap we saw on Craigslist.

Somebody who gets paid a lot more than me decided it was a good idea to move the Jalopnik headquarters to the middle of Times Square in New York City, one of the busiest tourist destinations in the country. With this new opportunity landing in our laps, we took to the streets to find out just how much the people of America know about cars.



Armed with an iPad loaded with images of random car parts, Jalopnik Social Media Editor Aaron Brown took to Times Square for a very special segment on this week’s Car Time. He asked whoever would talk to him to try and identify unlabeled automotive anatomy, and the results were surprising!

Also on this week’s episode, I rant about car modifications that are worse, in my opinion, then leaving on the controversial yellow splitter guards on a new Dodge Charger or Challenger—a list of no-nos which may or may not include rants about the Transformers movies.

And finally, Jalopnik staff writer and motorsports medium Alanis King is in town for Jalopnik’s 24 Hours of Le Mans party this weekend, so we put her racing knowledge to the test with a quiz where she had to guess the name of a racetrack based solely on its road outline. Let’s just say she didn’t appreciate the NASCAR challenge.

Let us know what car modifications you hate, your Le Mans viewing plans, and as always, be sure to tell us what you’d like to see us do and stay tuned for next week’s Car Time. Have a great weekend.