Watch The New Nissan Z Proto Reveal Live Here At 8:30 P.M. EST

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:Nissan Z
Nissan Z
The new Nissan Z Proto, a complete concept car that will give us an idea of where the Japanese automaker’s at in regards to a new Z car, will be revealed in a live-from-Japan presentation you can peep right here. It starts at 8:30 p.m. U.S. eastern time on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

I’ll have a writeup of thoughts, feelings, and observations shortly after this video goes live so stay tuned for that too!

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

DISCUSSION

feather-throttle-not-hair
feather-throttle-not-hair

Yeah I’m very into that. Not the color, but I think the profile is pretty gorgeous. I also don’t love the grille, but overall it’s a 8 or 9 outta 10