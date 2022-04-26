Ford is launching the all-electric F-150 Lightning today, after more than a year of anticipation, and we’re going to live-blog it. Join us at 1:30 p.m. Eastern for all of the up-to-the-minute updates and coverage on the Blue Oval’s newest vehicle!

Advertisement

Jalopnik has been covering the F-150 Lightning extensively since it was first unveiled to the public nearly a year ago in May 2021. We already know a lot about it, but this stream is going to fill in some blanks we may not have been privy to just yet.

As for what we do know: the cheapest Lightning will set you back just under $40,000 for the “Lightning Pro” – a commercial version of the pickup. From there, prices can really take off. The mid-grade “XLT” starts a touch under $53,000 and a fully loaded Lightning can come in north of $90,000.

Its dual-motor powertrain – one on each axle – makes 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. The company says the EV will sprint to 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds. Battery wise, you’ve got some options. As standard, the Lightning is reported to be able to travel about 230 miles, but an extended-range battery will get that number up to 320 miles, according to the EPA.

Those numbers will obviously dip depending on what you’re hauling or towing with your Lightning, and rest assured that you can tow a lot – 10,000 pounds to be exact. It also has a similar payload capacity to the regular F-150’s 2,000 pounds.

You may want to put in an order for a Lightning after watching today’s livestream, but here’s the thing. You cannot. Ford closed the books on orders for 2022 “due to high demand.” However, 2023 orders are expected to open this summer. So you just need to wait a little while. There’s even been some production pauses because of the misery that is the chip shortage.

The most important thing to know about the new Lightning? It’s got a big ol’ frunk.

Advertisement

The EV F-150 is entering the market at a time where electric pickups rule the land of car buzz. It’ll be going up against vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T. In the near future Chevy will have its own EV Silverado. Along with those three – earlier today Ram teased a new EV 1500 pickup truck.

The market is hot, hot, hot folks.

Be sure to follow along with us below, as Ford debuts one of its most important vehicles ever.