Photo: Jamie Lipman

We’re always happy to have more cars on TV, especially when they’re on TV for cars sake, like in the new season of Proving Grounds, premiering tonight on NBCSN.

Tonight’s season premiere will feature GT driver Leh Keen in a NASCAR Camry, Jalopnik contributor and NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman in the Porsche 911 GT2, former Jalopnik contributor Sam Smith in a Genesis G70 and the Mustang Bullitt for good measure as well. I’m sure that will be more than enough, but the crew have plenty more up their sleeves for the rest of the season as well.

Photo: Jamie Lipman

For their seven-episode second season, the gang at Proving Grounds have brought back the same track and largely the same format, with three special episodes covering (relatively) affordable performance, off-road racing (where that Safari’d 911 comes in), and all things RAD.

All of the episodes sound exciting to me, but I know which one I’m most pumped for: episode six, which features Mazda’s screaming quad-rotary-powered Le Mans racer from 1991, the 787B. Any chance I get to hear the wail of that engine is a treat, so I’m glad the general TV-watching public will get a chance to get to know it too.

Photo: Jamie Lipman

The Season 2 Premiere of Proving Grounds airs at 7:30 ET on NBCSN. Check your local listings for air times for the rest of the season.