Tonight, Ford will be revealing the 2024 Mustang at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. We have a couple Jalops on the ground to cover the event, but those of us outside the Midwest want our own chance to see the car’s debut. So tonight, when Ford’s live stream begins, we’ll be live on our Twitch channel to watch the reveal alongside all of you.

Back in March, we all got together from our various houses, apartments, and oil-stained garages to watch Toyota debut the GR Corolla. It was a fun time, getting everyone’s immediate reactions and hearing what you all thought about the car’s reveal, so we figured it would be fun to bring it back. And what better car to watch debut live than the S650 Mustang?

So, tonight at 7:30 PM EDT, we’ll take to the airwaves to share our thoughts, fears, and predictions before the Mustang event officially starts. Then, at 8 PM, we’ll all settle in to see the car for the first time. Through the whole event, we’ll be reacting live to the presentation, and taking questions and comments from the chat.

Once the car’s revealed, we may even be joined by our esteemed Jalops on the ground in Michigan — live from the debut event in Detroit itself. Last time we did one of these reveal streams, it lasted well into the night, so stock up on popcorn before the broadcast starts. Even we can’t tell you how long we’ll spend talking.

To make sure you don’t miss the festivities, head on over to our Twitch channel now and give us a follow. You’ll be notified as soon as we go live, so you won’t miss a single second of arguments about yogurt. Oh, right, and the Mustang thing too.