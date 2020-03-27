Watch Somebody Make A Wooden Toyota Land Cruiser Model From Scratch

Screenshot : Woodworking Art ( YouTube

Carpentry is really nothing like car mechanics, so painstakingly carving a 200-Series Toyota Land Cruiser from wood doesn’t count as a “car project” but it is creative and took a lot of talent. Watch a masterpiece come to life in this neat video.



The clip has already racked up more than 16 million views in a week, so I’m guessing a few of you have seen it . But for those who haven’t, it’s a distractingly pleasant process to watch in hyper-accelerated time.

The artist also did the same treatment on the Lexus version of the Land Cruiser , which probably made the Toyota project slightly easier. The silhouette is the same, after all.

If you were looking for a rabbit hole to fall into today, there are a few other vehicles (and plenty of animals) you can watch come to life from slabs of dead trees on this YouTube channel:

Or, if you want to read about the current-gen Land Cruiser and see some pictures of Death Valley, I wrote the thing up a couple of years ago:

My own woodworking skills are limited to holes and straight lines, but I guess you’ve got to start somewhere.

Maybe a middle ground is making a Pinewood Derby car: One block to start with, and you don’t have to make the wheels!

Pinewood Derby, if you want to go down another rabbit hole, is a Cub Scout contest where Scouts make little wooden cars and then race them down a ramp. It was the best part about being a Cub Scout as far as I’m concerned... One year I won “Most Original Idea” by doing essentially zero structural modifications to the woodblock you’re meant to carve from and just painting it like a delivery van. I wonder if that thing’s still in my mom’s attic...



