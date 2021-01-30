Watch One Land Rover Defender Tow A Car Hauler Loaded With Land Rovers

Gif : Swansway Group

The new Land Rover Defender may not be as hardcore as it used to be, but it looks like it still has some brawn. A new video shows one Defender hauling a car hauler loaded with six other Land Rovers down an icy road, and it is frankly pretty damn impressive.

Most of the original naysayers have gone through a bit of a conversion as the new Defender grows on them. With an aluminum unibody, it’s not as robust as its predecessors that earned the Defender its cult status amongst car enthusiasts, but it’s still a pretty damn good machine. The new model has already sold more than any of the original Defenders combined.

And that’s very likely in part because it’s one hell of a functional vehicle. According to the description of the video embedded above, a UK dealership called Stafford Land Rover owned the transporter that ended up getting stuck on the icy road. So, why not nab a Defender 110 and make some magic? Even after some initial slipping, it bit ground and pulled the hauler out of peril.

The exact trim isn’t clear just from watching the video, but if we presume it’s the the top-of-the-line D300, we can say it has 296 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque produced by its 3.0-liter diesel engine, which is plenty functional for a modern off-roader.