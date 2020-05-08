Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

Watch Ferraris Battle RX-7s In This 1989 IMSA Race

Rory Carroll
Filed to:racing
racingmotorsports
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Watch Ferraris Battle RX-7s In This 1989 IMSA Race
Screenshot: Randall Dubin (YouTube)

It’s day whatever of covid-Time and here in Detroit, there are big fluffy snowflakes falling from the sky. Time to pull up an old race, and imagine I’m perched up in the stands, holding an icy Stroh’s and getting a nice sunburn while the turbos chirp and chatter below.

This particular event, officially the Camel Grand Prix of Southern California was the finale of the ’89 season and features some rad machinery—Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO!, Ferrari F40!, Mazda RX-7! and drivers like Hans-Joachim Stuck and Hurley Haywood.

Advertisement

It’s Friday afternoon, so put your feet up and transport yourself to a better time/place. (Or just let it run in the background while you, say, make blogs.)

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Here Is What All Those Colored Shirts Mean On An Aircraft Carrier's Deck

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

Rocket-Powered Tesla Roadster Delayed For Bulletproof Cybertruck

At $15,000, Could This Modded 2006 Mercedes E55 AMG Prove An Insane Deal?