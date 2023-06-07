One of the meanest-sounding cars racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend won’t necessarily be the one you’d expect. While yes, NASCAR’s Garage 56 Camaro entry is sure to turn heads in ways only a NASCAR V8 can, over yonder in the Le Mans hypercar class paddock is another far-from stealthy contender: Cadillac’s V-Series.R.



We just caught another video posted by the 24-hour series via @24heuresdumans on TikTok (link above) of Cadillac’s electric-to-V8 event in action and it sounds just as heavenly as it before. (I f we could, most of us here would play it on repeat.)

These hybrid hypercars take off from pit lane utilizing the electric portion of the complex hybrid system — indicated by the high-pitch electric whine before drivers basically dump the clutch (via a simple button) and engage the ICE half of things. Sure, the other manufacturers set to compete in the LMDh class in just three days can put on a decent show, but Cadillac’s 5.5L V8 outright steals it.

In a world where every automaker is quickly pivoting to electrification and artificial engine noises, the hybrid hypercar class gives the rest of us racing-fiends a hope for another future, where we can have our cake and eat it too. Electrification followed by an engine that will shake you to your very soul? Please sir, may I have some more?