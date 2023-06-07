A quick reminder this morning from our dear friends at the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife: Bears can very easily gain entry to your awesome Ford Raptor in search of the dog food you left in there. Once they’re in there, though, they often can’t figure out how to get out, so they go wild tearing everything apart. Watch this:

The wildlife officer is admirably chill in his handling of the ursine intruder, who also seems very happy to be out of the car. But you know who will not be chill about this? The insurance company who has to pay to fix that absolutely mangled interior.



The lesson, if you can reasonably expect bears to be around, don’t leave food in your car. It’s just too tempting for our furry pals.