VW Shoved The Golf R Engine In The Atlas Cross Sport To Create The Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept

While EVs are the next generation, it’s good to see some automakers still thinking about performance. And while crossovers do indeed suck (the fact that they are popular doesn’t make that any less true), I’ll take performance any way I can get it at this point. Enter the Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept, a look at what could be a performance crossover from VW in the making.



The new GTI and Golf R had VW wondering if they could do the same thing for its crossover. Or, at least, a trial balloon was worth it. As VW of America CEO Scott Keogh said, “This concept is proof that it’s possible to build SUVs that could appeal to our performance enthusiast base.”

Engineers started with an Atlas Cross Sport SEL R-Line. With the help of a VW enthusiast named Jamie Orr, over the course of several months, the Cross Sport was modified. The exterior was hand-painted in a color called Eisvogelblau which VW says translates to “Kingfisher Blue.” The color is actually available on some production models but only in Europe.

From there, a modified and lowered suspension with ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 coil-overs with springs painted in the same blue, TAROX eight-piston brakes, and 22-inch ABT Sport HR AEROWHEELs round out the exterior mods.



All this is well and good, but the real news is in the mechanicals. VW dropped in the 2.0 TSI turbocharged engine from the Golf R along with a radiator from an MK7 Golf R. It makes 300 horsepower. VW kept the setup proper as well giving it 4Motion all-wheel drive and a 7 speed DSG gearbox.

The interior was modified as well:

The eye-catching Eisvogelblau color was weaved throughout the interior of the car—from the bespoke RECARO Sportster CS seats to the custom blue gear shift and safety belts. Orr’s team also incorporated colorful accents to the steering wheel and custom Volkswagen Accessories floor mats to create a cohesive look. All of the modified interior materials are non-animal based.

While VW did this to get a reaction out of people, there’s no word on whether or not this would actually see production. If it did though, I’d definitely be interested.



