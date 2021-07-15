The 2022 VW GTI Is Back With A Higher Price And More Power

Get your checkbooks out folks, because the 2022 MK 8 VW GTI has arrived as an entirely new- from- the- ground- up hot hatch. The much beloved hot hatch has big shoes to fill as the MK7 was the best-selling GTI ever and it’s certainly been a favorite around here.



Based on the Mk8 Golf that’s been on sale in Europe since late 2019, the GTI rides on VW’s widely used MQB platform. VW senior VP or product Hein Schafer described the new GTI as “upping the ante”.



The U.S. will get three variants of the GTI: the base S which starts at $29,545, mid-level SE at $34,295, and Autobahn at $37,995. Keep in mind those prices don’t include a $995 destination charge. With that included, the GTI now starts at over $3ok. E very GTI comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DSG gearbox is available for $800.



While all the tech is there like the love- it- or- hate- it VW digital cockpit, it’s the performance that counts . Power output from the 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 has increased by 13 horsepower over the Mk7 GTI. It now makes 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. There’s a new electronic limited-slip diff on all models and an adaptive damping system on the Autobahn.



Adaptive cruise control , l ane keeping, blind spot monitoring and lane centering, heated seats and a heated steering are all standard. The 2022 GTI is set to go on sale in the 4th quarter of this year.

Our EIC Rory actually drove one on the track back to back with the MK7 last month, but we’re still waiting on his lazy ass to turn in the review.



