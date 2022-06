Welcome back to Dopest Cars, your weekly collection of the best, best-worst, and most interesting cars for sale here on the world wide web. As we head into a beautiful summer weekend, why not search for something luxurious to shield you from that June heat?

Better yet, why not have it served up on a silver platter for you to enjoy? We’ve got ultra-luxe sedans, Volkswagen campers, even a race-ready drag car for all your weekend needs. Let’s take a look.