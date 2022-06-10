Last week, you all missed our on your favorite selection of incredible on-sale automobiles, but never fear! It returns today, bearing all sorts of gifts — classic muscle, JDM imports, and even a bike or two.

Our dear Mercedes Streeter may have shuffled off this Jalopnik coil, but she left something behind: Her blessing, to continue seeking out the internet’s Dopest Cars in her absence. Today, we’re going to resume doing just that.

We’re going to take you on a trip through a dimension beyond that which is known to regular car buyers. One not only of sight and sound, but of modifications both questionable and unimpeachable. Welcome to the Dopest Cars zone.