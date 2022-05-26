Welcome back to another entry in staring at alluring cars, motorcycles and trucks posted for sale around the U.S. This week, we have a vintage fire engine, a forgotten SUV, imports and more.



While I own a fleet of vehicles that suggest varied, if questionable, taste, I actually love anything with an engine. I spend way too much time online looking at cars, trucks, planes and motorcycles I’ll never buy. T his series is dedicated to the coolest vehicles I come across each week.

Finds may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably modified, or just plain weird in a way that stopped me in my tracks. And I can’t say no to a good deal. Let’s peruse this week’s crop!