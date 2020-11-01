Volkswagen Forgets How To Tighten Bolts, Recalls Jetta

Even more space... between the bolts and whatever they’re supposed to be holding in place. Photo : Geoff Robins / AFP ( Getty Images )

I’ve got bad news for you find folks who own a 2016-2018 Volkswagen Jetta equipped with the CZTA engine. Your car is likely one of the 218,192 units being recalled because its engine fuel rail bolts haven’t been properly tightened.

The fuel rail bolts hold the fuel rail in place, which delivers gas to the engine. It’s one of those things that you really kind of need for your car to function.

A poorly tightened bolt means that, over time, the bolts can get loose, which jars the fuel rail out of place and can result in a fuel leak. And if there’s fuel leaking all over the damn place, then you’re looking at a four-wheeled fire hazard.

Automotive News chatted with a VW spokesperson who said that there haven’t actually been any injuries, accidents, or fires, but people will still likely smell fuel or see it leaking from the engine compartment. It’s one of those “better safe than sorry” situations.

If your car is involved in the recall, which starts on December 20, you should hear from VW by mail in the next few weeks. If you think you have a problem but haven’t heard anything, call VW’s customer service number.

You can also stick your VIN number into NHTSA’s website to see if there are any active recalls on your car.