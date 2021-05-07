ShopSubscribe
Virginia Jalopnik Readers: Hang Out With Jason Torchinsky And David Tracy In Richmond Saturday

Illustration for article titled Virginia Jalopnik Readers: Hang Out With Jason Torchinsky And David Tracy In Richmond Saturday
Photo: Someone Holding David’s Phone

For a really, really idiotic reason that honestly defies all logic, I’m driving to Richmond, Virginia today. So if you live in that area, stop by and hang out with Jason and me!

The meetup will be held at Dogwood Dell Parking lot, right here:

Illustration for article titled Virginia Jalopnik Readers: Hang Out With Jason Torchinsky And David Tracy In Richmond Saturday
Screenshot: Google Maps

This is a pretty unorganized event, so hopefully we don’t get booted. But it should be fine. We’re just there hanging out in our cars!

Saturday May 8, 3PM, Dogwood Dell parking lot, Richmond, VA 23221

There will be at least two idiots in attendance, though sadly, the Changli in the top photo will not be joining us, as driving it from North Carolina would take 3*10^9 years to accomplish. There will be a Pao, though.

DISCUSSION

jebhoge
Jeb_Hoge

Aw, man, too bad, I’m going to be helping run a pinewood derby then. That’s a pretty spot, though. And you can go across the Nickel bridge, turn left on Evelyn Byrd Road, and get onto Riverside Drive...follow that lovely twisty elevation-changey road until the other end, which puts you onto the Lee Bridge heading back across the river. Have fun! 