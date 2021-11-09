Vin Diesel’s getting the family back together, y’all! Well, at least he’s trying to. With an Instagram post. One of the most bizarre and incredible Instagram posts ever, actually. That may sound like an exaggeration, but I promise you, it’s not.

Advertisement

First, let’s start with the grainy image he used. It’s so obviously Photoshopped, it has to be a joke. Unless it’s not. Maybe he wanted it to look like he was going in for a hug? Either way, I guess the first step in making amends is to make yourself look six inches taller than you actually are.

And then there’s the actual text of the post. Everything about it is absolutely perfect.

Here’s the full text:

My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Fulfill your destiny, Dwayne, and take your father’s place at my side. Wait, wrong movie about family.

Yes, after taking the time to Photoshop himself to be bigger than The Rock, he starts out by calling him his little brother. It only gets better from there. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. The entire world! Bringing up his children. The time has come. Legacy awaits. Fulfill your destiny!

Advertisement

If you told me these were actual lines from the Fast 10 script, I’d 100% believe you. And I know every single one of you heard Dom’s voice in your head as you read it.

But also, what if the beef between the two that supposedly caused The Rock to drop out of Fast 9 was a stunt? Like full-on multi-year performance art. It started on Instagram when The Rock called his co-stars “candy asses,” and here’s Vin Diesel using Instagram to get the family back together. It would be incredible.

Advertisement

Please let it be true, Dwayne. I want this to be true more than anything else in the world right now. But even if it’s not, you have to come back. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. And remember, nothing is more important than family.