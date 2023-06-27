The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

I’ve never really been much of a motorsports fan. There’s no particular reason for this, but it’s just never really been my thing. However, that’s all changed now. I was lucky enough to spend about five days covering the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb near Colorado Springs this year, and let me tell you, it was wonderful.

Everyone participating in the Hill Climb had just one goal: get to the top of this stupidly-tall mountain as quickly as possible. But, that’s where the similarities between teams really ended. Everyone has a different way of going about it.

Because Pikes Peak doesn’t have very many rules for the type of cars going up the mountain, there are all kinds of cars there. We’ve got everything from open-wheel hill climb specials, to purpose built race cars and nearly-stock vehicles. Gas, diesel, electric, it doesn’t matter. It leads to a really epic spectacle, and that’s why we’re about to take a look at the coolest stuff I saw at Pikes Peak this year.

Full Disclosure: The Alpine Pikes Peak team flew me out the the event, fed me, provided transportation and put me up in a hotel. I learned a lot about the French during my weekend in Colorado.

Also, for the love of God I know I’m not a motorsport photographer. I did my best. Leave me be. Oh, and just a note: there’s no order to these pictures. Don’t try to come up with one.