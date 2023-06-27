The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Racing

The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

There was a weird and wonderful collection of cars trying to drive up a 12.42 mile hill as fast as possible.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (4)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I’ve never really been much of a motorsports fan. There’s no particular reason for this, but it’s just never really been my thing. However, that’s all changed now. I was lucky enough to spend about five days covering the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb near Colorado Springs this year, and let me tell you, it was wonderful.

Advertisement

Everyone participating in the Hill Climb had just one goal: get to the top of this stupidly-tall mountain as quickly as possible. But, that’s where the similarities between teams really ended. Everyone has a different way of going about it.

Because Pikes Peak doesn’t have very many rules for the type of cars going up the mountain, there are all kinds of cars there. We’ve got everything from open-wheel hill climb specials, to purpose built race cars and nearly-stock vehicles. Gas, diesel, electric, it doesn’t matter. It leads to a really epic spectacle, and that’s why we’re about to take a look at the coolest stuff I saw at Pikes Peak this year.

Full Disclosure: The Alpine Pikes Peak team flew me out the the event, fed me, provided transportation and put me up in a hotel. I learned a lot about the French during my weekend in Colorado.

Also, for the love of God I know I’m not a motorsport photographer. I did my best. Leave me be. Oh, and just a note: there’s no order to these pictures. Don’t try to come up with one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 38

4 Rotos, 2 Turbos, 1 Monster

4 Rotos, 2 Turbos, 1 Monster

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Michael Whiddett

Time: 10:34.980

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 23/5

The four rotor Mazda worked well enough to get up the hill in just 10:35, but sadly it had to be pulled back down. This thing also sounds like the world is dying. Perfection.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 38

KTM Ready To Go

KTM Ready To Go

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Clint Vahsholtz

Time: DNF :/

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 63/11

This KTM X-Bow is more serious than I’ll ever be.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 38

Smokey The Polo

Smokey The Polo

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Dan Oberg

Time: 11:58.496

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 51/12

The way this thing was smoking on the parade back down the hill was unbelievable. Once a Volkswagen, always a Volkswagen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 38

The ‘90s Are Alive And Well

The ‘90s Are Alive And Well

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

If anyone points out that the 911 is a post-facelift 996, and therefore made after the ‘90s, I will block you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 38

Zwart Force 1

Zwart Force 1

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Jeff Zwart

Time: 9:46.131

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 9/2

Jeff Zwart doesn’t mess around, and neither does his 935.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 38

The Best Car on The Hill

The Best Car on The Hill

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Satoshi Yagi

Time: 12:33.959

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 54/13

The owner of this Toyota Starlet has quite the story. Basically, he lives in Japan and this is his track car. He’s always wanted to do Pikes Peak, so he had it shipped over to America, tuned at a local Mitsubishi EVO shop, and took part in the race. How goddamn sick is that?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 38

If Only It Finished

If Only It Finished

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Daijiro Yoshihara

Time: DNF :/

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 61/15

This S2000 started well, but unfortunately couldn’t finish the race. Alas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 38

HELL YEAH HOSS

HELL YEAH HOSS

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Kevin Murdock

Time: 11:11.399

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 40/10

This tube-framed monument to American excellence sounded like thunder and went like hell. I’m also very embarrassed to say that the 3rd generation Camaro is starting to grow on me. I am becoming a burn out Gen-Xer, I fear.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 38

Five Cylinders Of Fury

Five Cylinders Of Fury

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: David Hackl

Time: 11:02.176

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 33/8

It was only in the mid-30s when I took this picture near Devil’s Playground, but the Quattro kept me warm. Thank you for your service, Audi.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 38

Who Knew A Diesel GTR Is The Key To Happiness?

Who Knew A Diesel GTR Is The Key To Happiness?

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Cole Powelson

Time: 11:06.535

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 37/8

Your eyes do not deceive you. That is a Nissan GTR with a Powerstroke diesel engine under the hood. God is good.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 38

The Final Boss Of Van Life

The Final Boss Of Van Life

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Romain Dumas

Time: 8:47.682

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 2/1

The Ford Performance team decided to use a European siren noise to let people know it was coming. I would have gone with an ice cream van song, but that’s just me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 38

Squatted Rivian

Squatted Rivian

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Gardner Nichols

Time: 11:23.983

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 46/8

It’s unbelievable to me that a mostly stock Rivian is this fast. Also, look at that squat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 38

Wheelie Cool

Wheelie Cool

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Clint Vahsholtz

Time: 9:18.053

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 4/1

They’re gonna need to put the wheels on if they want to lay down a respectable time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 38

It’s Cold Up Here

It’s Cold Up Here

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 38

RIP King

RIP King

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Scot Birdsall

Time: DNF :/

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 60/10

RIP in peace Old Smokey. You may be 74 years old, but you were still too young to go. I hope you’re blasting diesel fumes at the big hill climb in the sky.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 38

Green Means Go

Green Means Go

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Tyler Pappas

Time: 11:14.996

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 43/7

E90 M3s have a special place in my heart, and this one is even more special than most. I mean, just look at it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 38

Block Power

Block Power

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Lucy Block

Time: 11:25.315

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 47/10

Ken Block’s wife, Lucy, joined their daughter in driving at Pikes Peak this year. This little electric thing was really moving, too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 38

Most Reliable British Car

Most Reliable British Car

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Scott Knott (cool name)

Time: DNF :/

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 60/10

It looked good going up the hill, but sadly not too great going back down.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 38

An Absolute Machine

An Absolute Machine

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: James Clay

Time: 9:20.433

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 6/3

This thing has 1,400 horsepower. believe it or not, there’s a BMW E36 buried under there. What a machine.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 38

RADford

RADford

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Tanner Foust

Time: 9:37.326

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 8/1

First in class for Tanner Foust in his very pretty Radford. Not a bad day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 38

Playing With The Devil

Playing With The Devil

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

How can you not be romantic about Pikes Peak?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 38

Bricoler

Bricoler

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Last minute preparations from the Alpine team after practice on Friday make sure the car is ready to go on Sunday.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 38

Pulling a Crowd

Pulling a Crowd

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Don Wickstrum

Time: 10:00.297

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 13/4

This car feels so Miami, it’s actually wild. I love it, even if it wasn’t that fast. Okay, I guess 10 minutes is mighty impressive. You’ve got me there.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 38

Ready To Run

Ready To Run

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The pits at Pikes Peak may be one of the sickest places on earth. The access that fans are given at this event is amazing. Not many other races will let you get this close to the cars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 38

Bench Of The Future

Bench Of The Future

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Randy Pobst

Time: 9:54.901

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 10/2

Randy Pobst’s Tesla two things: blisteringly quick and a wonderful place to sit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 38

What’s The French Word For Very Pretty?

What’s The French Word For Very Pretty?

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Raphael Astier

Time: 9:17.412

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 3/2

The Alpine was by far and away the shiniest car on the grid this weekend. Now, we just need to work on getting the automaker selling the A110 in America.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 38

Green Is Good

Green Is Good

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Duncan Cowper

Time: 9:57.072

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 12/3

These drivers are braver than the troops, I swear to God.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 38

Slow And Steady Loses The Race

Slow And Steady Loses The Race

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Raymund Guerrero

Time: 13.40.373

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 57/9

This Viper may have sounded and looked amazing, but it was also by far the slowest car to finish at 13:40, nearly 37 seconds slower than the next competitor. That being said, it did finish, which is more than nine other entrants can say.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 38

Get To The Chopper

Get To The Chopper

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The four rotor Mazda was loud enough to drown out the helicopter above, unlike just about everything else on the grid.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 38

America The Beautiful

America The Beautiful

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Steve Goeglein

Time: 11:02.742

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 34/7

This Camaro sounded absolutely monsterous. I swore I could hear it from miles away once it had passed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 38

Mini Motor

Mini Motor

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Ben Ryan

Time: 13:04.890

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 56/8

This little guy laid one of the longest front-wheel-drive burnouts I’ve ever seen during Friday morning’s practice session.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 38

A Cool Beverage After A Job Well Done

A Cool Beverage After A Job Well Done

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The Alpine team enjoying some much deserved beers after finish second in class and third overall at their first ever Pikes Peak. Not pictured: all of the cigarettes they smoked.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 38

Super Snake

Super Snake

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Robert Prilika

Time: 13:03.579

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 55/11

13 and a bit minutes up Pikes Peak in a goddamn pickup truck is wild.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 38

Doing My Best

Doing My Best

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Driver: Robin Shute

Time: 8:40.080

Placed (Overall/In-Class): 1/1

This right here is Robin Shute’s 2018 Wolf TSC-FS. It set the fastest time of the day at just 8:40. Unfortunately, this is the only picture I was able to capture of the car. It was literally too fast for my camera.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 38

Incredibly Hoonable

Incredibly Hoonable

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Lia Block drove her late father, Ken Block’s, Hoonipigasus up Pikes Peak in an untimed, exhibition run. It was honestly a very touching moment for everyone in attendance, and even though it was untimed, she still drove like a bat out of hell. With 1,400-hp at the disposal of her right foot, I wish I even had 1/100th of this sort of talent at 16 years old.

Advertisement

Ken Block drove this car at Pikes last year, but wasn’t able to finish due to mechanical issues.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 38

A Moment

A Moment

Image for article titled The Best Cars From The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Despite the fact Lucy Block’s car was not being timed up the hill, it still garnered the most attention out of everyone else at the race. Simply beautiful.

Advertisement

38 / 38