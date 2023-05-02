Alpine Reveals A110 Modified to Attack Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of motorsport’s uniquely perilous challenges. The Colorado event truly lives up to its moniker, the Race to the Clouds, leaving nothing between the pavement and going off the mountainside after drivers ascend above the tree line. French manufacturer Alpine will compete at Pikes Peak for the first time this year with a modified A110.

In case you missed it:

Alpine will enter the A110 Pikes Peak in the Time Attack 1 category, a class intended for modified production cars. The automaker released renders of what its competition car will look like. The A110 will feature a massive fenced splitter, a Le Mans Prototype-style shark fin and a split rear wing. Alpine claims that its Peak Peak special will produce almost 500 horsepower with the help of its roof-mounted air intake.

Advertisement

The Alpine A110 isn’t a stranger to tarmac rally competition. The A110 Rally R-GT won the 2021 and 2022 FIA R-GT Cups, an international rally competition for GT cars. Raphaël Astier won the 2022 title and will be Alpine’s driver at Pikes Peak.

greenworks Amazon’s Choice in Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today Gas-like performance at the touch of a button

With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready. Buy for 25% off at Amazon Advertisement

In a release, Alpine’s Pikes Peak project manager François Letort said:



“The first two testing days went really smoothly. The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak met all its initial targets, which is a remarkable feat in such a short time. We are thus proud to unveil a spectacular model, both visually and in terms of its performance. All of us look forward to the legendary challenge that awaits us!”

Advertisement

Alpine and Astier will prepare in Colorado Springs over the coming weeks before the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 25th.